‘There Is Nobody Too Big For Obidients To Insult, Everything Is Just Dramatically Toxic’ – Segun Sowunmi

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, has claimed that supporters of the Labour Party (LP) fondly called ‘Obidients’ are not afraid of insulting anyone, including high-profile personalities.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made this known during an interview on the Mic On podcast with Channels TV presenter, Segun Okinbaloye.

Sowunmi said that nobody is too big for obidients to insult, and they are always acting like people without a leader or king.

He argued that obidients didn’t bring out the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the forefront of national politics, insisting that he played a huge role in the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra State in national politics.

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has queried where Nigerian youths involved in cybercrime learn the act.

According to Obi, those involved in such acts learn it from parents and leaders.

Naija News reports the LP flagbearer made the submission on Sunday when he spoke about the level of corruption in Nigeria and the need to urgently address the situation.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede was quoted as saying at an event on Monday in Abuja that it is worrisome that seven out of 10 students are involved in cyber crimes.