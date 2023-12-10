Where Are They Learning It From? Peter Obi Speaks On EFCC Chairman’s Comment On Cybercrime Among Nigerian Students

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has queried where Nigerian youths who are involved in cybercrime learn the act from.

According to Obi, those involved in such acts learn it from parents and leaders.

Naija News reports the LP flagbearer made the submission on Sunday when he spoke about the level of corruption in Nigeria and the need to urgently address the situation.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, was recently reported to have lamented the huge percentage of Nigerian youths in cybercrime.

“The question we must all ask is where the children are learning such criminality from, if not from us the parents, especially we the Leaders. I remain committed to a new Nigeria that will be a corruption-free nation or minimally corrupt. It will be a nation that will promote entrepreneurship, professionalism and hard work, where peace and integrity will reign,” Obi said.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede was quoted as saying at an event on Monday in Abuja that it is worrisome that seven out of 10 students are involved in cyber crimes.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, stated that Olukoyede’s comments were misinterpreted needlessly.

The EFCC spokesman asserted that the agency’s chairman never at any time during the event said seven out of 10 Nigerian students are engaged in internet fraud.

Story continues below advertisement



Olawale said Olukoyede said that if the youth involvement in internet fraud is not addressed in the next ten years, seven out of 10 of the youths may be getting involved in cybercrime.