Shun Partisan Politics, Work To Ensure You Protect Nigeria’s Democracy – Tinubu Tells Nigerian Army

In carrying out its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity, the Army must continue to be nonpartisan and “vigilantly pro-democracy,” according to President Bola Tinubu .

Naija News reports that the President pledged to work diligently and give the military the resources it needs to keep the country’s troublemakers at bay in a statement released on Monday by his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale, titled “President Tinubu: The battle to keep Nigeria secure is one I will not lose.”

“In this regard, the Nigerian Army must remain completely nonpartisan but vigilantly pro-democracy,” Tinubu said at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Maiduguri, Borno State.

His remarks come just 24 hours after he spoke out against illegitimate government changes in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger at the 64th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja.

The President declared he would win the fight to keep Nigeria safe and did not intend to give up or rest on his laurels in securing the country.

Noting their responsibility as a guardian of constitutional order during elections and pointing to the military’s professional conduct during the elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi, the President asked the Army to uphold neutrality while keeping an eye on democratic principles.

Tinubu said, “We also note with great satisfaction the many civilian-military projects across the country, some of which will be inaugurated during this conference.

Story continues below advertisement



“These projects not only bring the military and civilian population into closer affinity and mutual understanding, they also serve the practical purpose of tangibly improving the living conditions of the people.”