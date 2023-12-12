Man Kills Mother Over Claim Of Witchcraft In Adamawa

Sadiq Idrissu, a man from Adamawa State , has admitted to killing his mother after accusing her of practising witchcraft.

Now being detained by the Adamawa State Police Command, 30-year-old Sadiq disclosed that he felt sorry for his father, who put up with his mother, after learning what he learnt of her involvement in witchcraft.

Naija News reports that Sadiq, a resident of Boga in the Gombi Local Government Area, is said to have shot his mother on the 5th of December, resulting in her death.

While confessing to the police that he had slain his mother, Sadiq did not feel guilty, saying, “I feel sorry for my father because he married her and has been with her for a long time.”

He asserted that he had grounds to think his mother was a witch, saying, “She was a witch. She appeared to me as a witch. People have been accusing her of witchcraft for about two years. It is true because something kept frightening me, especially at night.”

Sadiq, who was reportedly on hazardous drug mixture known locally as “Suck and Die,” said in a dream that his mother appeared to him as a witch, causing him severe worries and sleepless nights.

Sadiq related how he came home one midnight to find his sister sleeping alone and surmised that his mother might have gone out to practice witchcraft. When he was leaving the house, he came across her and shot her twice after he did not find her in his father’s room.

When confirming Sadiq’s arrest, Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said that the suspect killed his mother due to a witchcraft accusation.

According to Nguroje, the state’s commissioner of police, Afolabi Babatola, ordered that the case be forwarded to CID for investigation.