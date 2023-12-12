INEC Swears In Nine New RECs (Full List)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, inaugurated nine out of the ten Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) that were recently appointed by the president and cleared by the National Assembly.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu on the 1st of November, had requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of recently-appointed RECs.

Tinubu made the request in a letter read during a plenary session by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The President in the letter, said his request for Senate confirmation of the nominees was in compliance with the constitutional provisions.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner appointed from Akwa Ibom state, Etekamba Umoren, was not sworn in at a meeting of the commission with state Resident Electoral Commissioners.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said he would be sworn in January when the tenure of the Resident Electoral Commissioner from Akwa Ibom state currently serving in Delta will expire.

Story continues below advertisement



Those sworn in are Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo State), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti State) Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe State), Shehu Wahab (Kwara State), Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos State), Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa State), Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger State), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers State) and Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara State).