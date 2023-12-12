‘It’s Fit For Purpose’ – Gbajabimiala Visits State House Hospital (Photos)

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has said the State House Hospital at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is fit for purpose.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives said this on Monday during a tour of the N21 billion facility alongside the Chairman of Clinical Services at the hospital, Dr. Jane Ifechukwu.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the facility, Gbajabiamila expressed satisfaction with the standard of work done at the centre’s presidential wing.

The chief of staff stated that the facility’s standards are very high and the equipment is world-class, saying that the management should ensure that the centre is complete in earnest.

He said, “I have seen, I am very impressed, and I’m sure you are as well because you went around with me. This clinic is like anywhere in the world; you will find the standard is very high. The equipment is world-class.

“From my understanding, there are some equipment that you wouldn’t even find in too many places all over the world. I’ve just been lectured about kidney transplants now from one of the best.

“There’s a Cath. Lab. that’s world-class and so many other things. There’s an equipment they called C-ARM, and this gladdens my heart. At least when we were appropriating money in the House of Representatives as Speaker, I can see where the money has gone.”

Also speaking, Ifechukwu noted the effective use of allocated funds for the hospital and its readiness to provide top-notch medical services.

She said, “Right now, the last administration stopped; everything is in place. But they wanted this administration to drive the process through the language.

“We’ve carried our principals along; it’s for them to give us a go-ahead. What we have here is skeletal, just the way we were having the Villa Clinic.

“That’s what we do here. But once we dot the I’s, we can’t make decisions on our own, they give us the go-ahead, and we are good to go. But once we dot the I’s, we can’t take decisions on our own; they give us the go-ahead, and we are good to go.”

Naija News reports that construction work on the presidential wing of the medical centre began in November 2021 during the presidency of Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

See the photos from the tour below.

Story continues below advertisement

