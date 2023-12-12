I Begged Olamide For Two Years Before He Accepted To Sign Me – Asake

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has revealed veteran Nigerian rapper cum CEO of YBNL Nation, Olamide, agreed to sign him to the record label after begging for two years.

Naija News reports that the ‘Mr Money’ crooner made this known in an interview with Hip TV.

Asake said things took a different turn when Olamide invited him to his house and asked whether he would like to join his record label, and he accepted without hesitation.

According to the singer, Olamide told him to get a lawyer and study the nature of the contract, but he was too excited and signed immediately.

He said, “Before he [Olamide] signed me, I’ve been begging Baddo [Olamide] since 2020 to sign me.

“One day, I got to his house, then he asked me… This part burst my head. This is how he signed me. He said, ‘How are you, Asake?’ I said I’m fine. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to join YBNL?’

“You don’t understand, for somebody you look up to, somebody you respect, somebody you’ve been longing to see, to ask you that question. I told him that I’m ready. He said, ‘Go and think about it. Go and look for a lawyer.’ I said, ‘Baba, sign me now now now. I don’t want any lawyer. Because I love the [YBNL] family so much, even from afar.”

Story continues below advertisement



Asake signed to YBNL Nation in February 2022 and released his debut extended play, Ololade, which featured his breakthrough song “Omo Ope”, featuring Olamide, and the single “Sungba.”