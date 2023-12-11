Veteran NTA Newscaster, Aisha Bello Is Dead

A veteran newscaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Aisha Bello Mustapha, is dead.

Naija News gathered that the broadcaster died in the early hours of Monday, December 11, 2023, at a hospital in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement on Monday, the family said: “Innalilahi wa inna Alaihin Rajiun. May Allah forgive our Mother Hajia Aishat Bello Mustapha. Mama, indeed, you are a very kind-hearted person. We will miss you and hope you are enjoying Rahma.”

However, details of the cause of death were not disclosed.

Aisha Bello was a former General Manager of NTA Parliament and a prominent newscaster on NTA Network between the 1990s and 2000s.

Her career spanned 35 years before she retired from active service in May 2022.

Following the news, Nigerians on major social media platforms described Aisha as a professional and model broadcaster.

See some of the reactions below.

@ijwavesmee wrote: “O dear! I still remember her as a child. Not only was her voice golden, but she was exceptionally beautiful. Rest on Ma.”

@Nkunkumehn wrote: “Rest in peace, Aisha Bello. The streets will never forget your work rate.”

@therealdaddymo wrote: “Rest in peace, Aisha Bello. One of the most striking and recognizable faces on the NTA News back in the day. Such class. Such professionalism. May God comfort your family and loved ones 🕊️🕊️🙏🏾💔”

@sweettreats_byprincess wrote, “Omg…She made me want to be a newscaster in the early 90s. May her soul RIP.”

CFC_MC wrote, “AISHA BELLO, I can remember her during NTA days along with Chris Sober. . May her soul rest in peace. So sad right now.”

@OGBdeyforyou wrote: “Rest in Peace Aisha Bello🕊️… The street will never forget you.”

@__communicator_ wrote: “NTA News: “Welcome to the Network News at 9. I am Aisha Bello Mustapha, and here with me is Cyril Stober.” Rest in peace, ma’am ❤️”

Story continues below advertisement



@firstladyship wrote: “Aisha Bello Mustapha, the veteran broadcaster at the NTA, has passed. This is very sad news for Nigeria, she was one of the Golden Voices of broadcasting. May her soul Rest In Peace. 🕊️”