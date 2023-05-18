NTA TV Presenter Sparks Reactions After Escaping Being Crush To Death On Live TV

A yet to be identified television presenter with the National Television Authority, (NTA) has drawn reactions on social media after a video of her escaping death during her news program surfaced on online.

Naija News reports that in the viral video, the female broadcaster was reading the news when the wooden backdrop used to identify the program on air fell hard on presenter on live Tv.

The presenter literally shouted Jesus and ran out of the stage.

The video has caused a stir with many Nigerians on social media calling out authorities of the broadcasting station for lacking infrastructure in this modern times.

Reacting Gaby wrote: ”As dem refuse to upgrade or retire the obsolete backdrop, the thing decide to help himself.”

Abailala wrote: “Is this for real? Is this really a recent event?…. How could a media house be so backward?… What’s wrong with the brain of this country Nigeria?… In 2023, even kids playing with free apps on phones could do a better production…. This is the sort of stagnation you get when illiterates and imbeciles occupy leadership positions.”

Oz4real83 wrote: “You will be surprised if you knew how many billions have been allocated for the wooden backdrop over the years .”

Remorse wrote: “Picture looks the same as in the 90s. No single improvement. And to think that a part of my tax is used to fund this contraption is absolutely nauseating. They for kukuma use the money drink beer.”

Tolexy007 wrote: “Same NTA with billions of Budget.”

Sisisioge wrote: “Oh dear! Poor aunty! A whole national TV that could not invest in digital or even banner back drop.”

Lorhema wrote: “The thick edge of that back drop hit her head real hard. I hope she doesn’t develop issues as a result.Her news casting was awful. Surely NTA can get better speakers of Yoruba.”