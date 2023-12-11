Connect with us

Nigeria News

Peter Obi, Asake, Mohbad In As Google Releases Trending Searches Of 2023 In Nigeria [Full List]

Published

on

at

12:05 PM

Google has unveiled the findings of its 2023 Year in Search for Nigeria, showcasing the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention throughout the year.

Naija News reports that Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.

In Nigeria, this year’s results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people’s list for 2023.

Significantly moving up to first place in 2023’s top trending musicians category is Asake, followed closely by singer Khaid and rapper Shallipopi, with Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” also topping the search list of trending songs.

Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for  “Gangs of Lagos”, “Shanty town,” and “Soso lyrics”, all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively.

Singer Mohbad, Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi and actor and film producer Saint Obi, all of whom passed this year, topped the search list for loss, with Mohbad also topping the category for the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023.

Other top-searched questions like “Who is the winner of the 2023 presidential election?”, “What is fuel subsidy?“showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023.

You can see the full trends 2023 list for Nigeria here and also explore the global trends list  here.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Nigerians in 2023:

People

Moyo Lawal

Peter Obi

Oladips

Hilda Baci

Mudryk

Mr Ibu

Simon Ekpa

Sam Larry

Anita Brown

Esther Raphael

International News

Inter Miami

Al Nassr

Ballon D’or 2023

Israel  Gaza Conflict

Gabon Coup

Turkey Earthquake

Brazil Flood

Sudan Crisis

Submarine Implosion

Wagner Group

Nigeria News

Mohbad

Nigeria National Elections 2023

Hilda Baci record

Mr Ibu

Simon Ekpa

Ministerial List

Seun Kuti

Fuel Subsidy

Tribunal Judgement

Yemi Cardoso

Loss

Mohbad

Murphy Afolabi

Saint Obi

Christian Atsu

AKA

Bray Wyatt

Don Brymo

Costa Titch

Tina Turner

Matthew Perry

Devices

Iphone 15

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Tecno Camon 20

Tecno Spark 10

Infinix Hot 30i

Redmi Note 12

Itel A70

Itel P40

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Infinix Smart 8

Nigerian Actors

Moyo Lawal

Empress Njamah

Mr Ibu

Nancy Isime

Yul Edochie

Bimbo Ademoye

Maurice Sam

Tobi Bakre

Ruth Kadiri

Olumide Oworu

Nigerian Singers

Asake

Khaid

Shallipopi

Seyi Vibez

Kizz Daniel

Portable

Spyro

Boy Spyce

Odumodublvck

Ayra Starr

Athletes

Mudryk

Hakimi

Declan Rice

Caicedo

Enzo Fernandez

Joao Felix

Onana

Kai Havertz

Mason Mount

Wout Weghorst

Songs

Asake Lonely At The Top

Omah Lay Reason

Kizz Daniel My G

Who Is Your Guy

Terminator King Promise

Sability

Ruger Asiwaju

Carry Me Go

Kcee Ojapiano

Rich Till I Die

Movies

Gangs Of Lagos

Jagun Jagun

Extraction 2

Oppenheimer

Barbie Movie

Fast X

John Wick 4

Blue Beetle

Creed 3

Heart Of Stone

Who Is …

Who Is The Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election

Who Is Mohbad Wife

Who Is The Governor Of Kano State

Who Is Chelsea New Coach

Who Is Hilda Baci

Who Is Sam Larry

Who Is Simon Ekpa

Who Is The Governor Of Osun State

Who Is Hakimi

Who Is The Winner Of Bbn All Stars 2023

What Is …

What Is Fuel Subsidy

What Is The Meaning Of Idan

What Is Autopsy

What Is The Meaning Of Idan In Yoruba

What Is The Cause Of Mohbad Death

What Is The Meaning Of Body Count

What Is The National Flower Of Nigeria

What Is Bvas

What Is Bell’s Palsy

What Is Cryptic Pregnancy

Video Series

Shanty Town

Alchemy Of Souls

Alchemy Of Souls Season 2

Big Brother Titans

Top Boy

Far From Home

Gen V

Wura

Sex Life

King The Land

Recipe

Sex On The Beach Recipe

Chin Chin Recipe

Black Soup Recipe

Fish Roll Recipe

Recipe For Pancake

Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe

Yamarita Recipe

Sausage Roll Recipe

Okra Soup Recipe

Coleslaw Recipe

Lyrics

Soso Lyrics

Gwagwalada Lyrics

Asiwaju Lyrics

Lonely At The Top Lyrics

Won Da Mo Lyrics

Party No Dey Stop Lyrics

Sability Lyrics

Carry Me Go Lyrics

Tobechukwu Lyrics

Reason Omah Lay Lyrics
