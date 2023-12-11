Peter Obi, Asake, Mohbad In As Google Releases Trending Searches Of 2023 In Nigeria [Full List]

Nigeria News
Google has unveiled the findings of its 2023 Year in Search for Nigeria, showcasing the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention throughout the year.
Naija News reports that Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.
In Nigeria, this year’s results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people’s list for 2023.
Significantly moving up to first place in 2023’s top trending musicians category is Asake, followed closely by singer Khaid and rapper Shallipopi, with Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” also topping the search list of trending songs.
Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for “Gangs of Lagos”, “Shanty town,” and “Soso lyrics”, all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively.
Singer Mohbad, Yoruba actor Murphy Alabi and actor and film producer Saint Obi, all of whom passed this year, topped the search list for loss, with Mohbad also topping the category for the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023.
Other top-searched questions like “Who is the winner of the 2023 presidential election?”, “What is fuel subsidy?“showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023.
You can see the full trends 2023 list for Nigeria here and also explore the global trends list here.
Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Nigerians in 2023:
|
People
Moyo Lawal
Peter Obi
Oladips
Hilda Baci
Mudryk
Mr Ibu
Simon Ekpa
Sam Larry
Anita Brown
Esther Raphael
|
International News
Inter Miami
Al Nassr
Ballon D’or 2023
Israel Gaza Conflict
Gabon Coup
Turkey Earthquake
Brazil Flood
Sudan Crisis
Submarine Implosion
Wagner Group
|
Nigeria News
Mohbad
Nigeria National Elections 2023
Hilda Baci record
Mr Ibu
Simon Ekpa
Ministerial List
Seun Kuti
Fuel Subsidy
Tribunal Judgement
Yemi Cardoso
|
Loss
Mohbad
Murphy Afolabi
Saint Obi
Christian Atsu
AKA
Bray Wyatt
Don Brymo
Costa Titch
Tina Turner
Matthew Perry
|
Devices
Iphone 15
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno Camon 20
Tecno Spark 10
Infinix Hot 30i
Redmi Note 12
Itel A70
Itel P40
Infinix Note 30 Pro
Infinix Smart 8
|
Nigerian Actors
Moyo Lawal
Empress Njamah
Mr Ibu
Nancy Isime
Yul Edochie
Bimbo Ademoye
Maurice Sam
Tobi Bakre
Ruth Kadiri
Olumide Oworu
|
Nigerian Singers
Asake
Khaid
Shallipopi
Seyi Vibez
Kizz Daniel
Portable
Spyro
Boy Spyce
Odumodublvck
Ayra Starr
|
Athletes
Mudryk
Hakimi
Declan Rice
Caicedo
Enzo Fernandez
Joao Felix
Onana
Kai Havertz
Mason Mount
Wout Weghorst
|
Songs
Asake Lonely At The Top
Omah Lay Reason
Kizz Daniel My G
Who Is Your Guy
Terminator King Promise
Sability
Ruger Asiwaju
Carry Me Go
Kcee Ojapiano
Rich Till I Die
|
Movies
Gangs Of Lagos
Jagun Jagun
Extraction 2
Oppenheimer
Barbie Movie
Fast X
John Wick 4
Blue Beetle
Creed 3
Heart Of Stone
|
Who Is …
Who Is The Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election
Who Is Mohbad Wife
Who Is The Governor Of Kano State
Who Is Chelsea New Coach
Who Is Hilda Baci
Who Is Sam Larry
Who Is Simon Ekpa
Who Is The Governor Of Osun State
Who Is Hakimi
Who Is The Winner Of Bbn All Stars 2023
|
What Is …
What Is Fuel Subsidy
What Is The Meaning Of Idan
What Is Autopsy
What Is The Meaning Of Idan In Yoruba
What Is The Cause Of Mohbad Death
What Is The Meaning Of Body Count
What Is The National Flower Of Nigeria
What Is Bvas
What Is Bell’s Palsy
What Is Cryptic Pregnancy
|
Video Series
Shanty Town
Alchemy Of Souls
Alchemy Of Souls Season 2
Big Brother Titans
Top Boy
Far From Home
Gen V
Wura
Sex Life
King The Land
|
Recipe
Sex On The Beach Recipe
Chin Chin Recipe
Black Soup Recipe
Fish Roll Recipe
Recipe For Pancake
Spaghetti Bolognese Recipe
Yamarita Recipe
Sausage Roll Recipe
Okra Soup Recipe
Coleslaw Recipe
|
Lyrics
Soso Lyrics
Gwagwalada Lyrics
Asiwaju Lyrics
Lonely At The Top Lyrics
Won Da Mo Lyrics
Party No Dey Stop Lyrics
Sability Lyrics
Carry Me Go Lyrics
Tobechukwu Lyrics
Reason Omah Lay Lyrics
