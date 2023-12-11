Kaduna Bombing: Prosecute Army Officers Involved – Shiites Urge FG

The accidental bombing by the Nigerian Army in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, has sparked a protest by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), with the group urging the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute officers involved.

Naija News recalls that the military bombing of the Kaduna community resulted in the loss of lives of approximately 85 villagers and left several others injured, leading to widespread condemnation.

Reacting, IMN commenced a protest today near the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Maitama, Abuja, and concluded the same at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), where they submitted a petition.

The petition, dated December 11, 2023, was signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, a movement member, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu.

In the letter, the group urged Ojukwu to pressure the federal government to promptly investigate and prosecute the officers responsible for the tragic incident.

According to IMN, the claims by the Nigerian Army that the incident was a mistake is unacceptable, adding: “This is not the first of its kind.”

The group demanded the following:

“All people of conscience should come out publicly to condemn these atrocities and demand justice for the people of Tudun Biri;

“The perpetrators of this massacre should be identified, investigated, and prosecuted;

“An investigation should be conducted to ascertain what happened, the number of people killed or injured, and the losses incurred by the people of Tudun Biri as a result of this massacre;

“The Nigerian Army, Kaduna State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria should pay compensation to the families of victims of the Tudun Biri massacre.”