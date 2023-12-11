DISCO Explains Reason Behind Recent Poor Electricity Supply In Lagos

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has explained the reason behind the recent poor power supply in some areas of Lagos state.

Giving the explanation in a statement made available on its official X handle, the electricity distribution company explained that the recent epileptic power supply being experienced in various areas of the state was as a result of the low allocation that they got from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that the recent drop in power supply is due to low allocation from TCN. Affected areas: Tedi Community, Irede Road, Dansa, Satellite Town and environs. We are constantly communicating with our partners to ensure this is resolved as soon as possible,” statement by Eko DisCo read.

Naija News reports that the development comes as some areas of Lagos state continues to experience longer power outages that usual.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar, has announced that the Siemens gas deal between Nigeria and Germany will result in improved electricity supply for Nigerians by the first half of 2024.

Tuggar, who spoke virtually from Berlin, Germany, expressed confidence that the setbacks experienced in the past would be effectively managed by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday said: “In the coming year, by the first half of next year (2024), there will be a remarkable improvement in the electricity supply in Nigeria.”

Naija News recalls that the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, made a commitment in 2018 to increase Nigeria’s electricity capacity from the current 4,000 megawatts to 25,000 megawatts by 2025 through a partnership with Siemens Energy in Germany called the Presidential Power Initiative. However, this project has not been realized.