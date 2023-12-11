Russia To Hold Presidential Elections In Ukraine

Russia’s Central Election Commission has reportedly given its approval for the upcoming presidential election to take place in Ukrainian regions that are partially occupied.

According to Interfax, Russia’s Armed Forces and the Federal Security Service have expressed their confidence in the feasibility of conducting the voting process in areas where the conflict is ongoing.

This announcement comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine nears its second anniversary, Naija News reports.

Moscow Times reports that, in accordance with Russian law, the CEC is allowed to hold elections in regions under martial law, but only after consulting with the Defence Ministry and FSB.

The Kremlin has announced the annexation of several regions in Ukraine. The areas affected include Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

“Not only is the electoral system of the four [occupied regions]… in working order, but it’s highly professional,” said deputy CEC chairman Nikolai Bulayev.

Russia’s incumbent President, Vladimir Putin, is seeking a fifth term in office. He is expected to win, given the current political landscape in Russia.

The next year’s presidential election is scheduled for March 15–17.