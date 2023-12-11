Bode George Speaks On PDP Presenting Northerner In 2027 Presidential Election

The former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, believes the party will face dire consequences if it nominates a northern candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

George openly criticizes PDP members advocating for a northern candidate in the next election, emphasizing the importance of regional balance.

The PDP’s decision to nominate a northerner, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election led to internal strife, a scenario George had previously warned against.

Despite his stance on the party’s presidential ticket, George clarifies that his views are not against northerners, citing personal relationships to underscore his point.

George said, “I want to sound a note of warning to some gladiators in our great party, the PDP.

“If care is not taken, the party may become a garbage heap of history in 2027.

“Dustbin of history is a phrase or coinage used to describe an entity, group, organization, or individual that once flourished.

“At the apex of the existence of such an entity, it was the alpha and omega, the controller of its surroundings.

“But it came crashing down due to a lot of factors, some of which are avoidable.

“Such a huge downfall can also be described as an ash heap of history, garbage heap of history, and landfill of history.

“By then, our party will be referred to in the past tense.

“A northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of our party in 2027, pure and simple.

“The earlier some members pushing this agenda know this truth, the better for our collective sanity.

“I have nothing against northerners. In fact, my best friend is from the north but PDP members must understand this reality before it is too late, that a PDP member from the southern part of the country must be our candidate and we must all support him to defeat the APC candidate in the 2027 elections.

“Until 2031, nobody should think of contesting for the presidential ticket of our party from the north.

“The real elders in our party should stand up and say the truth. The truth may be bitter but it must be said without any emotion or else, the founding fathers of our party, some of whom have exited this world, will not forgive us.”