Aleksander Ceferin Plans To Remain UEFA President Until 2031

The current president of the European football governing body, UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin is reportedly making efforts to remain in power until 2031.

Aleksander Ceferin is planning to achieve this by amending the rules of the football governing body. The proposed amendment will give room for all UEFA executive appointees to remain in office for three terms.

Recall that Ceferin was re-elected to the office for his second term earlier this year with no opposition.

Recall that Ceferin became the president of UEFA in 2016 as Michel Platini’s successor. If the ongoing plans to add one more term to the usual two-term fails, the Slovenian football administrator will step down from the role in 2027.

However, Aleksander Ceferin’s plans have yielded strong support because other elected members of UEFA will benefit from the implementation of the three-term rule.

Hence, there is a high chance that the rule will be implemented and Ceferin will stand for president again in 2027 to complete a three-term in office.

Even though it seems Aleksander Ceferin has a couple of supporters for his plans, he could face a couple of opposition, especially from David Gill, a member of Uefa’s executive committee and the former chief executive of Manchester United.

At last week’s executive committee meeting, Gill reportedly became enraged and declared that the three-term plan was not democratic. Some members of the committee also kicked against the plan. Hence, it’s not clear if Ceferin who has a lot of support in Eastern Europe had enough backing elsewhere to implement his controversial plan.

The plan will be discussed during the Uefa congress in Paris on February 8, 2024. A two-thirds majority of the organization’s fifty-five members must vote in favour of the proposal to change the applicable statutes.