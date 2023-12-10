Reactions As Peter Obi Meets Davido In Lagos [Video]

Several reactions have trailed the video of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, meeting award-winning Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State met with Davido at a ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In the video, which has gone viral, the duo were seen conversing with people, taking their pictures and having a photo session with them.

Recall that Obi penned some words of encouragement for the music superstar in celebration of his 31st birthday on November 21, 2023.

In a birthday message via Twitter, Obi commended the singer for his philanthropy work and noted that he has helped nurture many talents in the music industry through his charity.

He prayed for God to bless the singer with good health, fruitful years, and the grace to make more impacts in Nigeria.

See the video below.

Following the development, netizens took to the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their views.

See some of the reactions below.

@DanielRegha wrote: “Davido is seen vibing with Peter Obi & there’s no cancel culture, but if he was conversing with Tinubu, Atiku or any politician accused of something, the reactions will be different. So what’s the celebration for? Obi is yet to clear the allegations against him, while Davido was absent during the campaign season & general elections. The way we Nigerians quickly forget is awful!.”

@iamkissking wrote: “The man wey for save Nigeria and the man wey save afrobeat. Two great men.”

@Nyere_ugo wrote: “The caption should have been “ Davido finally met a celebrity! I hope one day we can be known all over the world with good leaders! Thanks to Okocha, Kanu Nkwankwo and Mikel Obi, these are the names I mention to foreigners each time and pretend they don’t know Nigeria.”

@toxicmale_7 wrote: “That man Peter Obi is the most unproblematic man I’ve seen.”

@Joshinvent11 wrote: “DAVIDO as a person is vast in creating, building and maintaining relationships.”

@neishunk wrote: “If Davido sees Tinubu, he go still hype am. So this is really no news.”

@EMMANSO09170057 wrote: “My President with 001 OBO. My president, Mr. Peter Obi, is always smiling.”

@Ifysunshine12 wrote: “Who don big don big….. Mouth wey don dey eat don already dey committed…”

@drfynrekins wrote: “Greatness recognises greatness! It just connects flawlessly.”

@sinaheart2022 wrote: “PO for the people by the people for the people.”

@itsleeswhag wrote: “But he wasn’t able to campaign for him during the election because he was playing party politics with his family.“