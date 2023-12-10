Father Of Three Sosoliso Plane Crash Victims, Andy Ilabor, Is Dead

The father of the three victims of the 2005 Sosoliso plane crash, Andy Ilabor, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Ilabor, a devout Catholic from Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, died in his sleep on Monday, November 27, 2023, two weeks before the 18th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of his three children.

The deceased’s children, Chuka, Nkem and Buso, all students of Loyola Jesuit College Abuja, were aboard the plane when it crashed at the Port Harcourt International Airport on December 10, 2005, killing 106 people, including their schoolmates.

Friends, family members, acquaintances and colleagues have paid touching tributes to the late medical doctor, describing him as a man with a sweet disposition, a peacemaker, and a team player.

Meanwhile, a survivor of the Sosoliso plane crash, Kechi Okwuchi, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the accident.

Story continues below advertisement



The Nigerian-American singer and motivational speaker, in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday, wrote, “Dear 60 Angels, 18 years have passed since the Sosoliso plane crash that took your lives among other dear souls, while sparing mine and 1 other. Another year, another new set of milestones. All for you. Please keep watching over me as I make even more memories for u.” (sic)