Oil Theft In Niger Delta Is A Calamity – NNPCL Chief, Mele Kyari Declares

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, has vehemently condemned the rate of oil theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta region, describing it as a catastrophe.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday during his appearance before the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Kyari highlighted that the security conditions would significantly influence the daily oil production in the Niger Delta.

According to him, there are more than 4,800 unauthorized connections on crude oil pipelines in the area, and he cautioned that this could hinder the Federal Government’s plans.

“The situation we have in Niger Delta in terms of security is a calamity. We don’t have that anywhere in the world. To engage non-state actors as a last resort is abnormal. But we have to respond abnormally.

“You have over 4,800 illegal connections on our pipelines. That means, within every kilometre, you have an insertion. Even if you seal all the insertions, you can’t get what you want in terms of production.

“In the Niger Delta, people are coming from all parts of the country to do illegal refining. That’s why we engage locals to deal with it.

“We will contain this challenge. We are doing everything possible to restore sanity. What is happening is colossal damage to the environment and the host communities,” Kyari said.