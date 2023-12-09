Makinde Mourns Passing Of Alaafin’s Son, Adebayo Adeyemi

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, son of the late Alaafin of Oyo and former chairman of the Local Government Pensions Board.

Governor Makinde remembered Prince Adeyemi, who was also a 2019 House of Representatives candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as a significant loss to the community.

Adeyemi, known as “De Gov,” passed away just before his 47th birthday.

Prince Adeyemi died from diabetes at the University College Hospital in Ibadan.

He had served as the Chairman of the Oyo State Local Government Pension Board, appointed by Governor Makinde.

Governor Makinde extended his heartfelt condolences to Prince Adeyemi’s family, the people of Oyo Kingdom, and the PDP members in the Oyo Federal Constituency.

He said, “I received the news of the transition of our brother, Prince Adebayo Adeyemi (De Gov) with shock and sadness.

“De Gov fought and won many battles with regards to his health and we all thought the worse was over. But we can only submit to the will of God, who gives and takes life.

“I commiserate with the immediate family of our dear brother, the Alaafin Royal Family and the people of Oyo.

Story continues below advertisement



“I equally express my condolences to the PDP family in the state and pray to God to grant repose to the soul of the late Prince Adeyemi.”