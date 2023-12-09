I Was Not Surprised Over Army’s Bombing, They Did The Same During Buhari’s Govt – Sheikh Gumi

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has claimed that the Nigerian Army also made an erroneous bombing during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the Nigerian Army mistook participants in an Islamic procession for terrorists and launched an aerial bombardment on them.

The strike instantly killed scores and injured many residents of Tudun Biri, a community in the Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Speaking on the dire incident during an interview with The Sun, Gumi said he was not surprised when he received news of the bombing.

The Islamic scholar claimed the Nigerian Army also bombed a village in Niger State during Buhari’s tenure and nobody was sanctioned.

He said, “Honestly, I was not surprised about that mistaken assumption bombing at Tudun Biri by the Nigerian Army because it has happened elsewhere before and nobody was sanctioned to serve as a deterrent.

“For instance, I saw in Niger State, deep in the forest, where a village was levelled, except for three survivors. That joint operation was carried out by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and Vigilante. It was not a Fulani community but that of a minority tribe in Niger State.

“We were invited by those three survivors and when we went there, we saw houses filled with dead bodies. When we inquired about what led to that, they said it was due to their alleged cooperation with the bandits. I wondered if anyone could survive in that place without cooperating with the bandits who are like the government there. A vast land area that was under the control of the bandits.

“So, if the Nigerian Army could not fight these bandits man-to-man, except through bombing, what do you want the villagers to do? This happened during the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari. It is important to add that no nation can progress with blood on its hands.

“The Nigerian Army has turned to the Nigerian version of Netanyahu, killing innocent women and children in the name of killing bandits who are combatants.”