Female Student Of Nasarawa State University Commits Suicide

A female student at the Nasarawa State University (NSUK), Keffi, Maikeffi Redemption Sarah, has reportedly committed suicide.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Saturday claimed that the 100-level student, still in her early 20s, consumed a poisonous substance, to take her own life.

It was gathered that the deceased was the fourth and youngest child in her family. The Microbiology undergraduate student is believed to have resorted to suicide following overwhelming emotions and depression.

Naija News learnt that the unfortunate event occurred on Friday evening at a lodge near Family and Friends Hotel, opposite Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

In a telephone conversation, Sarah’s male friend confirmed the distressing incident to journalists.

“We spoke with her Thursday evening, and she was to come to Akwanga from Keffi, attend a wedding today Saturday, then go back tomorrow Sunday, just for me to hear of her sudden death” the deceased’s friend reportedly told Vanguard.

Efforts were reportedly made by certain students and neighbours to counteract and rescue her from the tragic event using palm oil, but unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.

There are speculations that Maikeffi killed herself over a failed relationship with her boyfriend. The claims, however, could not be verified as of the time of filing this report.

The deceased’s lifeless body has now been placed in the mortuary in Keffi.

A Facebook post by a relative of the deceased has also confirmed that her burial will take place today, Saturday, in Akwanga, her hometown.