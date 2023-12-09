EFCC Vows To Go After Looters, Resource Drainers To Recover Looted Funds

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede has vowed to go after those looting the country’s funds.

Making this pledge on Saturday during a Road Walk to commemorate the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day, Olukoyede stated that the EFCC under his leadership would not allow resources meant for economic growth and the greater good of Nigerians to be cornered by looters and that every stolen fund would be recovered to develop social systems in the country.

Naija News reports that Olukayode warned that the anti-graft agency he leads will go after resource drainers and other corrupt elements in Nigeria to make place for growth and development throughout the country.

He lamented the negative impacts of corruption on Nigerians, stating that the EFCC’s anti-corruption mandate is being refocused to boost growth and development in all sectors of the economy.

The anti-graft agency boss said “We are going to give sleepless nights to those stealing our money. We are going to remove opportunities for corruption. We are going to plug the loopholes. We are in the era of a new budget. We have sent word to all the gatekeepers of our finances in Nigeria that we are going to work with them. Every money that is released, we are going to track them.

“We are refocusing the anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC. We will fight corruption to stimulate growth and development and remove all the threats to the progress of the nation. We are tired of corruption in Nigeria. Our youths must have job opportunities.”