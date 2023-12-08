Tensions Rise In Nigerian Military After Kaduna Bombing

The accidental bombing of civilians in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State, has caused increasing unrest within the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Air Force.

Sources that spoke with Daily Trust indicate that the Air Force is upset with the Army for its role in the operation that led to the tragedy, involving an unmanned drone.

The Nigerian Army has acknowledged its responsibility for the bombing, stating it was an attempt to target terrorists.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoheed Lagbaja, visited the site to offer condolences and provided relief materials, including a cash donation of N10m.

In the aftermath of the incident, there’s notable discontent among air troops engaged in various operations, reflecting on the impact of the bombing.

One of the sources told the platform that “the Nigerian Army’s attempt to include air operations in their activities in theatres depicts a lack of trust.”

A NAF officer argued that air operations required a lot of technical know-how and intelligence gathering before someone could think of striking enemies.

He said, “Those who define roles for each of the services are not daft. The most important thing is for us to work together. Honestly, I don’t think army officers should delve into air operations.”

Recall that in September 2023, the Nigerian Army revived its aviation unit with the possible procurement of 12 attack helicopters as approved by the President, Bola Tinubu.

The COAS at the opening of the maiden Nigerian Army Aviation Seminar in Abuja said the 12 MD 530F Cayuse attack helicopters would operationalize the Nigerian Army aviation unit, which was set up to improve ground troops’ agility, responsiveness, and efficacy during operations.

According to him, acquiring the helicopter would also contribute to the overall operational success of joint and coalition troops.

But when the Kaduna massacre happened on Sunday, the Nigeria Air Force quickly came out to dissociate itself from the incident, insisting that its officers had not carried out operations in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement



NAF, in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, an Air Commodore, berated those attributing the incident to its organisation, noting that it was not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the Northwestern region of Nigeria.