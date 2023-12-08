Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his intention to run in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for March, according to reports from news agencies on Friday.

This decision positions Putin to continue his extensive tenure in power, which has spanned multiple decades.

In 2020, a contentious constitutional reform paved the way for Putin to potentially remain in office until at least 2036, further solidifying his enduring role in Russian politics.

Details of Putin’s decision to participate in the upcoming elections were revealed after he communicated this information to Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer.

The announcement was made during an awards ceremony for army personnel held at the Kremlin, as reported by state-run news agencies. This move sets the stage for Putin’s continued leadership and raises questions about the evolving political landscape in Russia.

“We are very happy that the president heard our request that he run. All of Russia supports him,” Zhoga was cited as saying by state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

However, Putin has yet to formally announce that he will compete in the vote scheduled to take place between March 15-17 next year.

“Our President has never avoided and does not avoid responsible decisions,” said Valentina Matvienko, the head of Russia’s upper house of parliament.

“And today he has once again confirmed this. He confirmed that at the moment of a historic choice and a historic challenge,” she added.

Putin will not face any major challengers and will likely seek as big a mandate as possible to conceal domestic discord over the Ukraine conflict, analysts say.