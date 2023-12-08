NNPC Reacts As Lamido Says Tinubu Should Not Double As Petroleum Minister

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has reacted to the allegations made by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Recall that Sanusi had said President Bola Tinubu should not double as the Minister of Petroleum.

Sanusi made the submission on Thursday while speaking at The Bank Directors Summit held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

According to him, the advice is necessary in order to have someone who can be held accountable because if anything goes wrong in the petroleum sector, people would not want to speak against the President.

The former Emir of Kano also called for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) audit, noting that this call cost him his job as the CBN Governor.

However, speaking on the matter during an interview with Punch, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said there would be no need for an official response to the claims made by the ex-CBN boss.

The NNPC said it was focused on delivering the task set for the national oil company, stressing that everyone was free to air their opinion.

He explained that constant responses could hinder the enormous task before the oil company, adding that NNPC would rather concentrate on handling the work that it was established to deliver.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Constant responses to every individual can hinder our work. Our focus remains on delivering energy security, managing ongoing projects, and implementing reforms,” Soneye stated.