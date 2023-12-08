‘More Trouble Will Permanently Silence Your Music Career’ – Prophet Olujobi Releases Prophecies On Davido, Wizkid, Naira Marley

The spiritual head of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Lagos, Prophet Bisi Olujobi, has released a series of prophecies about popular Nigerian singers, Naira Marley, Wizkid and Davido.

Naija News reports that Naira Marley, who was recently released from police detention after spending some weeks in custody over his alleged involvement in the sudden death of his former signee, Mohbad, was warned about the dangers ahead of him.

Olujobi said it was not yet over for Naira Marley, insisting in his prophecy that the singer would face more trouble that would permanently silence his music career.

He said, “He should not heave a sigh of relief yet; more trouble is on the way for the young man and this will permanently silence his musical career finally.”

On Davido, he said, “David Adeleke’s career is gradually coming to an abrupt end, the boy should look more inward and be strategic.”

Speaking on Wizkid, the cleric said the international singer is currently struggling with a big covenant and would be bereaved again as a result of it.

He added, “He should be advised to pray very well now. I remember that I told his people who came to me that the boy is struggling with a strong covenant bigger than him before his mother’s demise. I see him being bereaved again as a result of that covenant.”