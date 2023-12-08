Politics
List Of Governorship Aspirants For 2024 Edo Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Edo governorship election will be held on September 21, 2024.
Naija News reports that the political space is crowded with over 20 aspirants seeking to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose second term will end on November 12, 2024.
Three leading parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), account for all the aspirants jostling to become the next governor of the state.
As of Monday, December 4, 2023, the PDP has four aspirants, the LP has five, and the APC has 12, while more aspirants are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.
The aspirants are made up of old guards and new entrants, while the clamour for the zoning of the governorship ticket to Edo Central may see more aspirants joining the race.
Those aspiring on the APC platform are below.
Joseph Ikpea
Gideon Obhakhan
Col. David Imuse (retd)
Charles Airhiavbere (retd)
Monday Okpebholo
Joseph Ikpea
Osariemhenn Osunbor
Clem Agba
Kassim Afegbua
Osagie Ize-Iyamu
Dennis Idahosa
Johnson Agbonayinma
Those aspiring on the PDP platform are below
Philip Shaibu
Gideon Ikhine
Asuen Ighodalo
Matthew Urhoghide
Those aspiring on the LP platform are below
Kenneth Imansuagbon
Dorry Okojie
Loretta Ogboror-Okor
Pastor Azemhen Azena
Olumide Akpata