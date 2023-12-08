List Of Governorship Aspirants For 2024 Edo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the Edo governorship election will be held on September 21, 2024.

Naija News reports that the political space is crowded with over 20 aspirants seeking to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose second term will end on November 12, 2024.

Three leading parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), account for all the aspirants jostling to become the next governor of the state.

As of Monday, December 4, 2023, the PDP has four aspirants, the LP has five, and the APC has 12, while more aspirants are expected to join the race in the coming weeks.

The aspirants are made up of old guards and new entrants, while the clamour for the zoning of the governorship ticket to Edo Central may see more aspirants joining the race.

Those aspiring on the APC platform are below.

Joseph Ikpea

Gideon Obhakhan

Col. David Imuse (retd)

Charles Airhiavbere (retd)

Monday Okpebholo

Joseph Ikpea

Osariemhenn Osunbor

Clem Agba

Kassim Afegbua

Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Dennis Idahosa

Johnson Agbonayinma

Those aspiring on the PDP platform are below

Philip Shaibu

Gideon Ikhine

Asuen Ighodalo

Matthew Urhoghide

Those aspiring on the LP platform are below

Kenneth Imansuagbon

Dorry Okojie

Loretta Ogboror-Okor

Pastor Azemhen Azena

Story continues below advertisement



Olumide Akpata