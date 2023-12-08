Impending Fuel Scarcity As Hoodlums Block Tanker Drivers’ Access To Depot

Unauthorised persons have denied petroleum tankers access to petroleum depots and other loading facilities in Lagos State.

Naija News gathered that numerous petroleum tankers find themselves stranded in the Ijora and Apapa areas of Lagos State, as individuals, some clad in uniforms, have blockaded access roads to enforce a court order.

The predicament arises from an ongoing feud between prominent Lagos families, prompting depot operators to appeal for understanding among the conflicting parties to facilitate the unimpeded flow and distribution of products, thereby averting a potentially bleak Yuletide this December.

Depot operators relay information indicating that a faction of the Cardoso family, allegedly facilitated by their lawyer Bolaji Ayorinde, has engaged hoodlums to obstruct trucks from entering depots for petroleum product loading.

Some of these individuals wore private security uniforms, while others were not uniformed. The depot operators have reported the issue to the state’s Attorney General, asserting that these actions are carried out under the instruction of Bolaji Ayorinde, the Cardosos’ lawyer.

In response to the disruptions, tanker drivers have urged the Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMA) to intervene, ensuring the smooth operation of their activities while the appeal is in progress regarding the disputed judgment causing disruptions in the supply of petroleum products across the country.