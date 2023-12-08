‘Army Bombed Kaduna Villagers Against Air Force Advice’ – Sources

Officers from the Nigerian Air Force have voiced their frustration regarding the recent airstrikes by the Nigerian Army in Tundun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The army’s drone attack occurred during the Maulud celebrations on Sunday night and resulted in over 120 deaths and more than 60 injuries.

NAF officers assert that their air operations training and equipment are more precise than other military services, hinting at the inadequacy of the army’s execution in the incident.

One of the NAF officers who spoke with Daily Trust said, “Every service or security agency has its dedicated role(s) even though all of us underwent the same training. The truth is, air troops are more conversant with air operations than any other troops whether in flying of drones or attack helicopters.”

But some army officers argued that there was “no big deal” in flying drones to fight enemies, adding that this was not the first time they would be flying it (drones).

The army officer said, “The fact that we made a mistake this time around doesn’t mean we are not capable of flying a drone against enemies. We’re capable and we have the capabilities to fly it.”

However, a source conversant with officials in both the army and the air force said what happened in Tudun Biri could have been avoided.

The source said, “Before dropping the bomb on the Maulud celebrants, some army officials actually hinted at some air force officials and they were cautioned on the grounds that the gathering did not seem to be that of terrorists.

Story continues below advertisement



“They told them (army) that terrorists don’t converge in large numbers within a community. Also, wherever you see terrorists or bandits coming together, you will see many motorcycles. There were no motorcycles at the site of the Maulud on that day…It was really unfortunate.”