‘Alia Has Now Been Nicknamed Mr. 25th’ – House Of Assembly Commends Benue Governor

The Benue State House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on Governor Hyacinth Alia on Friday.

This development is coming amidst the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The vote of confidence was passed at the plenary, during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

The Senator representing Mata state constituency, Simon Gabo, expressed satisfaction at the unprecedented performance of the governor.

He stated that the governor has now earned a nickname called Mr. 25th because of the prompt payment of salary and pensions.

The Senator insisted that Alia’s performance in just over six months was beyond expectations.

According to him, “The governor has been nicknamed Mr 25th by the Benue people because of the prompt payment of salary and pensions and has embarked on huge infrastructural development without incurring any debt.

“Going by the extensive developmental strides of the Benue State government led by Gov Alia, I want to move that a vote of confidence be passed on the governor.”

The member representing Katsina-Ala state constituency, Peter Ipusu, who seconded the motion, also eulogised the governor on his commitment to bettering many Benue people.

Ipusu further commended the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, for the good leadership of the house.

Story continues below advertisement



In the absence of dissenting opinion, Speaker Dajoh ruled, and the vote of confidence was passed on Governor Alia.