21 Power Projects Abandoned In South-East Region Since 2019 – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has expressed concern over the extensive strangulation and neglect of 21 power projects in the south-east region since 2019.

TCN attributes the abandonment to the activities of certain host communities.

The General Manager (Transmission) of the Enugu Region, Emmanuel Akpa, conveyed this information during a press briefing in Enugu. Prior to the briefing, he conducted journalists on an inspection of some of the projects.

These initiatives, initiated in 2019, were intended to enhance power supply in the region and are situated in Arochukwu, Okigwe, Nnewi, Enugu, Nsukka, Orlu, Nineth Mile, and Nike in Enugu, among other locations.

Akpa expressed dismay that while similar projects in other parts of the country have been successfully completed, those designated for the Southeast have encountered hindrances, including acts of sabotage and legal disputes from host communities, despite having fulfilled the necessary compensations to them.

“This is very disturbing because these contracts have been completed in other zones. These contracts were awarded to take the 132KVA to some places to boost economic activities since 2009.

“There are power stations where work has been abandoned due to litigation and contests over land. These projects were conceived to galvanize business in those areas. The government paid for the way lift, but from there till now, the projects have not been completed because of the selfish demands of our people. Even the ones built are now being vandalized.

“The 21 projects have been abandoned in the Southeast. They are abandoned because of litigations, and every time they are in court, they will strangulate the projects. Certain projects of the federal government are being killed by some Igbo for their selfish reasons and this is affecting the setting up of substations in the region”, he said.

Akpa appealed to communities in the Southeast to adopt a positive attitude towards power projects, emphasizing the potential for economic growth in the region.

He highlighted challenges faced by the company, including structures encroaching on TCN right-of-ways and unauthorized soil excavation around tower bases, particularly in areas like New Artisan Market, Goshen Estate, and Centenary Avenue within the state metropolis.

Furthermore, he issued a warning about the hazards of constructing under the 330 KVA lines, stressing that the radiation from the lines could pose a serious risk, even leading to fatalities. Akpa urged for cooperation to mitigate these challenges and ensure the successful implementation of crucial power projects in the South East.

“This is aside from the issue of snapping. When it snaps, it causes great damage. We have been telling our people about the dangers of building under the power line, but nobody cares.

“The federal government has stipulated the distance that should be maintained before setting up any building, which is 25 meters, but they are not ready to comply with it”.

The General Manager referenced New Artisan and Ugwuaji in Enugu State, highlighting instances where residents persist in constructing under 330KVA lines despite repeated warnings.

However, Akpa emphasized that, despite these challenges, the Federal Government remains committed to the ongoing upgrade of substations.

“New Haven substation, for example, which used to have a capacity of 300MW, is currently being upgraded to 600 MW capacity.

“Ugwuaji, Nkalagu, Abakalliki, Oji River and the new 2x60MVA 132/33KV substation at 9th Mile Corner.

“In Onitsha sub region, capacity up-grade had been affected both in Nibo and Agu-Awka substations. The same things are applicable in Apir sub-region with Transformer capacity up-grade at Makurdi, Otukpo and Yandev”, Akpa explained.