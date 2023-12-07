Why Tinubu Should Change The Constitution – Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to change the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking with Arise News on Wednesday, the Afenifere leader said the country cannot create a new political path without changing the nation’s constitution.

Adebanjo said the best thing President Tinubu could do to write his name in gold was immediately overhaul the constitution, which would solve some national issues.

He said: “If we are not going to deceive ourselves and if we are serious about chatting a new path, the best thing President Tinubu could do to write his name in gold was immediately overhaul the constitution.

“All that is happening is a result of the constitution imposed on us. Until we go back to a constitution that will create a stable polity in Nigeria, we can’t get it right.”

There Is No Favour I Have Asked From Tinubu That He Has Not Given Me – Pa Adebanjo

Meanwhile, the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has said that President Tinubu is not his enemy.

He described Tinubu as his son.

The Afenifere leader, however, noted that he disagrees with the president politically.

Speaking at an event in Lagos on Tuesday, the Afenifere leader said Tinubu was a loving young man who has never refused to grant him any favour he asked.

Adebanjo pointed out that they simply differ in the area of national politics.