Tinubu’s Presidency Can’t Stop Agitation For Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says there are no plans to drop agitation for the realisation of Yoruba Nation despite Nigeria having a president from the Southwest.

Naija News reports that Igboho made this known during an interview with Punch.

The activist said he and others had been on the agitation long before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu clinched the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Igboho noted that their silence does not mean they have dropped the project, adding that the United Nations (UN) is aware of their activities.

He said, “We haven’t dropped the agitation for the Yoruba nation despite the emergence of President Bola Tinubu. We have been on this agitation long, even before Tinubu clinched the presidential ticket of his political party, the All Progressives Congress. Our agitation is not predicated on the election of a Yoruba man as the president of the country.

“Tinubu is a Yoruba man and his becoming the President can’t stop us from the struggle for the realisation of the Yoruba nation. We, in the Ilana Omo Oodua movement, have made this clarification several times in the media space. You may think that you haven’t heard from us or seen much of us recently, we are still on the project and the United Nations (UN) is aware of our activities we have submitted correspondences and letters keeping the world body abreast of our progression in the struggle for Yoruba.”

Responding to criticism over his approach to the agitation and the call for Yoruba elites and elders to lead the agitation, Igboho said his critics cannot determine the requirement for leading the struggle.

He said, “Nobody is exclusively vested with the power in this struggle. Though I may be the prominent face of the struggle, we have our leaders like Professor Banji Akintoye and others. My critics cannot determine or spell out the requirements for leading a struggle like this. We are all working towards the collective goal of actualising the Yoruba nation peacefully and legitimately.”