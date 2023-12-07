Kaduna Bombing: Review Rules Of Engagement, UN Tells Nigerian Army

The military has been advised by the United Nations to re-evaluate its rules of engagement in order to prevent a repeat of the attack that killed multiple civilians in a Kaduna State hamlet.

Naija News had earlier reported that one of the largest military bombing accidents in the history of the nation occurred when a Nigerian Army drone intended for armed groups inadvertently killed civilians in Kaduna State.

The event was condemned by the UN Human Rights Office on Wednesday, noting that it was the most recent of at least four attacks that caused significant civilian casualties since 2017.

The spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office Seif Magango, advised Nigeria Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement .

Magango said that “While we note that the authorities have termed the civilian deaths as accidental, we call on them to take all feasible steps in the future to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected.

“They must review rules of engagement and standard operating procedures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.There are serious concerns as to whether so-called ‘pattern of life’ strikes sufficiently complies with international law.

“We urge the Nigerian authorities to thoroughly and impartially investigate all alleged violations of international human rights and international humanitarian law, including deaths and injuries from air force strikes, and hold those found responsible to account.”

He further called on the government to “provide victims of any unlawful strikes and their families with adequate reparations.”