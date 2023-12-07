Yahaya Bello Ordered To Publicly Apologise, Pay SDP’s Ajaka N500 Million

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been ordered to pay the sum of N500 million to the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, for violating his fundamental rights.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday gave the ordered.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while delivering his ruling, also ordered the Kogi State Governor to publicly apologize to Ajaka “for the gross and unwarranted violation” of his rights.

The High Court judge directed the security agencies and their heads to ensure Ajaka’s safety.

The judge further made “an order of injunction, restraining the security agencies from arresting/abducting, detaining and/or further harassing, intimidating, shooting/threatening the applicant’s life and properties”.

Ajaka had sought judicial protection against Bello in an originating motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/952/2023, filed on July 11 by his lawyer, S.E. Aruwa, SAN.

The Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Service (DSS), and the Director General of the DSS were joined in the suit as respondents.

Other respondents are the Director of the DSS Command in Kogi, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff.

Ajaka, who is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, lost the recently held Kogi State governorship election to Bello’s backed candidate, Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress.