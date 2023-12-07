Police Stop Pro-Wike Lawmakers From Accessing Rivers State Assembly Complex

The Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly was on Thursday stopped from accessing the State Assembly complex to conduct a valedictory session for one of their deceased members, Dinebari Loolo (formerly representing Khana Constituency 2).

Naija News understands that operatives of the Rivers State Police Command prevented the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, from gaining access to the complex.

It was gathered that when the lawmakers attempted to gain entrance into the assembly complex on Thursday, they were stopped by policemen who had already mounted checks in the area.

According to Daily Post, security has been beefed up in and around the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, with over 15 patrol vans and other vehicles and armed police personnel in the vicinity.

Recall that despite a court order restraining both factions of the State Assembly from sitting, pending the outcome of the case instituted by Edison Ehie, factional speaker and former Leader of the House, the Amaewhule-led faction has been holding meetings at the complex.

During a sitting yesterday, Wednesday, the pro-Wike lawmakers elected a former Chief Whip as the new Majority Leader of the Assembly.

The member representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, Franklin Nwabochi, was named the new Chief Whip.

An unsigned statement sent to the Assembly Press Corps obtained by the platform said the two new principal officers accordingly took their oath of office.

According to the statement, the lawmakers also took for first reading a Bill seeking to amend the Rivers State Local Government Law, No. 5 of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement



They also debated on the Rivers State House of Assembly Funds Management (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2023, which passed a second reading on Wednesday.