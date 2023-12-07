Flashback: ‘Jonathan Failed Nigerians, But Buhari Made Nigeria Retrogress’ – Kokori

A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Frank Kokori is dead.

Naija News had earlier reported that the former General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) died at exactly 1:30 am on Thursday, December 7, 2023, coincidentally on his birthday at exactly 80.

Meanwhile, Kokori before his death in a recent interview with Vanguard narrated how former President, Muhammadu Buhari, destroyed Nigeria.

According to the late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Buhari who took over from Goodluck Jonathan rather than take Nigeria forward, made the country retrogress.

Speaking in the interview, he said, “Buhari came under the mantra of anti-corruption, but we were surprised that he failed Nigerians.

“When he, as a young man, and Tunde Idiagbon ruled as military leaders for a short time, Nigerians saw what is called discipline and everything was moving in the right direction.

“That record was what Buhari used and he was living a frugal life, but his second coming as a civilian, he loved luxury and wastage. Nigeria’s President is very powerful, so, if anybody who is there cannot use his powers properly, he lets down the people.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan failed Nigerians. At his age and academic background, we thought he would bring glory to Nigerians, but the young man failed our country.

“That was how Buhari just came, swept everybody off their feet and got victory, but for eight years we were waiting and waiting and Nigeria, instead of progressing, was retrogressing, so, all you see on the faces of Nigerians was frustration.

“The standard of living started dropping until now that it has dropped to its lowest ebb, so let us hope this new government will do better.

“I think those who shielded him, the so-called cabal should be ashamed of themselves; they actually destroyed Nigeria. Some of us felt there were some basic things a government could do, but they couldn’t do it. They became so stinking rich and most of the wealth became obscene.”

He further stated that Buhari while in government was just emphasizing the fight against corruption, but could not punish his officials.

He noted that ministers under the former president were just doing what they like and there was no check and balance.

Speaking on Buhari’s fight against corruption, he said, “Every dedicated man can wipe out corruption. Tinubu has come with big promises and he has so much goodwill in him.

“If a man is not involved in corruption, he can fight corruption. When you are disciplined, your children and your wife will be disciplined, but if they see that you are morally bankrupt, they follow the same path.

“Buhari was just mouthing anti-corruption, fighting against insecurity, but he could not even punish his officials, the rogue people in the security services.

“He could not do anything, a Minister will be there for eight years doing whatever he liked, with no checks and balances.

Story continues below advertisement



“His Ministers were the most powerful that Nigeria has ever had. Nearly all of them were there for an average of six years to seven and a half years. It has never happened in this country.”