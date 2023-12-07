Edo State Needs A Governor That Will Go On His Knees Anywhere He Sees The Oba Of Benin – Osakue

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and businessman, Martins Osakue has shared the qualities he believes the next governor of Edo State should possess.

He noted that the next leader of the state, should be a homeboy, someone who grew up among the people and understands the culture.

Osakue stated this during an interview with Vanguard.

He insisted that the individual must be in sync with the dictates of the Edo culture so much so that when he sees the Oba of Benin he would immediately go on his knees without being promoted to do so.

According to Osakue, “When we are looking for a governor we are looking for somebody who grew up among us; who knows the value of Edo State being a transportation hub in the country; who knows the value of Edo State being a link between the West, the East and the North;a governor who is compassionate and empathetic enough to make sure that the Benin – Auchi Road is never bad; a governor who will make sure that whether it is federal or state the people who live here are the voters; that your first priority is the welfare of these voters.

“We have one father, that is the Oba of Benin. A governor who will see the Oba of Benin, without being prompted, go on his knees whether it is at the airport in London or anywhere. That’s the governor. It’s not subservience. A man who does not recognize the dictates of his culture is not a man because you’re a product of your culture.”