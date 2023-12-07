Two Abducted Youth Corps Members Regain Freedom — NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the successful release of two female Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) who were kidnapped in Zamfara while en route to their orientation camp in Sokoto.

The Director of Press and Public Relations for NYSC, Eddy Megwa, confirmed the release in a statement issued in Abuja.

The abduction occurred in August when eight PCMs and their bus driver, travelling from Uyo in Akwa Ibom to Sokoto for their year-long national service, were kidnapped by gunmen.

With these recent releases, four out of the eight abducted PCMs and the bus driver have now been freed.

The director stated, “the Nigerian Army recently secured the release of a male and female abductees, while efforts are seriously ongoing to ensure the safe release of the remaining four Prospective Corps Members.”

He stated that the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, reassures the public, especially the parents of the remaining four abductees, that the scheme, in conjunction with security agencies, will explore every available strategy to ensure their release unhurt and reunite them with their families.

Megwa added, “NYSC management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support received from the Nigerian Army in its concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted prospective corps members.”

Story continues below advertisement



He reiterated the scheme’s determination to remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.