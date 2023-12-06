Tinubu Government To Spend N138 Million To Combat Fake News, Print Calendars

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation would spend N138,066,187 to fight fake news and print calendars.

Naija News reports that a portion of the funds will also be utilized to arrange ministers’ media appearances and to plan interactions with social media influencers, among other things.

This is stated in the details of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, which is currently before the National Assembly.

Also, N24.5 million has been set aside in the 2024 budget for a “special enlightenment campaign on government programs and policies, testimonial series to gauge the impact of government policies on the citizenry. Advocacy against fake news, hate speech, farmers-herders clashes, banditry, rape, etc.”

The information additionally revealed that the government would spend N40 million to create calendars; N30 million was allocated for media relations and engagement abroad; and N20.7 million was allocated for ministers, influencers, and analysts to communicate with the media on print and social media.

The budget further detailed that the government will invest N21.7 million on social media platform development and platform networking.

Under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the then Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed launched an awareness campaign against fake news.

Speaking to newsmen back in 2021, Mohammad claimed that Nigeria had progressed from regular fake news to “deep” false news, which was being utilized to wage war against the government and its officials.

Furthermore, he had stated that at first, the majority of unidentified internet sites were the ones spreading profound fake news. He regretted that some mainstream media and other respectable publications had also jumped on the bandwagon and threatened to punish anyone found culpable.