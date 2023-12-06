Taylor Swift Named Times Person Of The Year

The Time Magazine has named American superstar, Taylor Swift the Person of the Year for 2023.

Naija News reports that Swift became the first woman to be awarded the title twice by Time with the historic revelation that took place on Wednesday. The year she debuted her legendary “Reputation” album, 2017, also saw her win the title for the first time.

The “annual designation for the person, group, or concept that most shaped the headlines, for good or ill” is TIME’s Person of the Year.

To obtain the title, the millionaire defeated notable figures such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, and British Monarch King Charles III.

This year, Swift’s music career was successful, as seen by her tour and record re-release. Her current tour, Eras, has made over $850 million in revenue from just 66 gigs in the US.

Swift reportedly became a billionaire after her tour increased her net worth to $1.1 billion in October of this year, according to Forbes.

“Eras” has given rise to what some refer to as the “Taylor effect,” which is the economic boom her concerts produce when her hordes of admirers flood into these places to book lodging and support local small businesses.

According to Time, she was urged to play in Thailand, Hungary, and Chile by politicians. Names were changed for her in cities, stadiums, and streets. Hotel and restaurant revenue surged whenever she visited a new location, creating a small economic boom.