Reno Omokri Connects Peter Obi’s Detention To Tinubu’s Times Magazine Recognition

Media personality, Reno Omokri has reacted to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu being named amongst the 100 most influential people in the World.

Naija News recalls that TIME Magazine had listed the former Lagos State Governor amongst the 20 most influential world leaders in its 2023 edition.

The American magazine said Tinubu accomplished a “no easy feat” by winning the Nigerian presidential election after “nearly two decades” of preparation.

“Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare. Called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos,” TIME stated.

Reacting to the development via a post on Instagram, Reno insisted that Tinubu used the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to attain power.

He wrote, “The same day that it was announced that Peter Obi was arrested and detained at Heathrow Airport, Time Magazine named Bola Tinubu amongst the world’s 100 most important people. Tinubu just used Obi and now, he and the international community have dumped him. Omase o!

“This kind thing dey pain o! That Tinubu dance partner that he used to deceive Obi is very wicked. Very, very, wicked indeed.”