Tinubu: What Peter Obi Followers Did To Times Magazine Journalists – Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Times Magazine’s journalist, Astha Rajvashi locked her Twitter account due to hate comments from Peter Obi supporters.

Naija News recalls that Times Magazine had listed the President-elect, Bola Tinubu amongst the 100 most influential people in the world in its 2023 edition.

According to the Magazine, “Winning an election in Africa’s most populous country is no easy feat. But Nigeria’s newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had nearly two decades to prepare.

“Called Jagaban, or ‘leader of the warriors’, by his supporters, the now 71-year-old ran in a presidential election for the first time this March.

“His campaign slogan, ‘It’s my turn’, was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. Tinubu helped restore the country’s democracy in 1999 after fighting military rule and then served two consecutive terms as governor of Lagos.

“But Tinubu’s win with the ruling All Progressives Congress party came in a fraught election and by a slim margin over Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.”

Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, Fani-Kayode alleged that Rajvashi had locked her account after being trolled by the Obidient movement.

He wrote, “Simply for listing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as being amongst the top 100 most powerful people in the world, TIME magazine’s Astha has had to lock her Twitter account because of the hate speech and trolling that the followers of Peter Obi have subjected to her.”