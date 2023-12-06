Ronaldo: Messi Speaks On Joining Saudi Pro League

Argentine professional football star, Lionel Messi, has openly admitted that he had contemplated the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Had 36-year-old Messi proceeded with the move, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would have joined forces with long-time rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the Saudi Pro League, Naija News reports.

However, after careful consideration, Messi ultimately chose to sign with the Major League Soccer, Inter Miami as a free agent during the summer, following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

In a recent revelation, Messi shared that he had the option of either returning to Barcelona or signing for a Saudi Arabian team.

According to him, when Barcelona was out of the equation, it was a choice between Saudi Arabia and MLS, and both options greatly appealed to him.

“My first option was to return to Barcelona, but it was not possible. I tried to return, and it did not happen.

“It is also true that later I was thinking a lot about going to the Saudi league, where I know the country and they have created a very powerful competition that can become an important league in the near future.

“It was Saudi Arabia or MLS, and both options seemed very interesting to me,” Messi reportedly told Time Magazine.