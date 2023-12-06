Police Arrest, Detain Officer For Shooting Motorist In Delta [Video]

An Inspector of the Nigeria Police Force has been arrested and detained for allegedly shooting a yet-to-be-identified motorist in Delta State.

Naija News understands that a netizen had earlier shared a disturbing video on X showing police operatives moving around a vehicle along Ughelli road in which the driver was said to have been shot in the leg and abdomen.

The netizen had tagged the Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who has now responded to the post, confirming that the erring officer has been identified and arrested.

Reports earlier had revealed that the erring officer who was on a stop and search on the East-West Road, Ughelli town, angrily opened fire on the victim during a heated argument between them.

Giving the latest update on the incident, Edafe took to his microblogging page on Tuesday saying that the force does not tolerate unprofessional conduct from its personnel.

He confirmed that the State Police Commissioner has since ordered the immediate detention of the erring officer.

“Nigeria Police Force does not and will never tolerate unprofessional conduct from any personnel.

“On this premise, the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass ordered the immediate detention of the erring Police Inspector.

“The injured victim is being treated. Meanwhile, the CP urges members of the public to remain calm, as he guarantees justice,” the PPRO wrote on the microblogging platform.

See the video of the incident below: