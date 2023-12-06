Police Apprehend Alleged Ritualist, Uncover Decomposed Body Of OAU Student In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has successfully solved the puzzle surrounding the disappearance of Quadri Salami, a 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

In a statement by the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, it was revealed that Quadri’s father reported the sudden disappearance of his son on November 14, 2023, at the Kenta Police station. The distressed father mentioned that he hadn’t seen his son since November 8, and all attempts to locate him had been futile.

Further details provided by Odutola indicated that the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, achieved a major breakthrough on Wednesday. The Commissioner personally led a Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in the Ajebo area of Abeokuta, where a shallow grave containing the decomposed body parts of the deceased was unearthed.

This development followed a tracking clue leading to the arrest of Akeem Usman, who was found in possession of the victim’s phone.

The PPRO added that “He (Akeem) implicated one Ifadowo Niyi that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim (Quadri) and dismembered his vital parts for ritual purposes.

“He added that Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head and his two wrists and paid the sum of one hundred thousand Naira into Akeem Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for rituals and used the remaining parts for ‘awure’ a crime against humanity.

“Among their confessional statement, the duo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money rituals known as ‘Osole.’

“The suspects are now in Eleweran at SCID for continuation of discreet investigations and will definitely be prosecuted“, Odutola said.

“The CP remain committed to ensuring that justice is served and will continue to investigate further to bring all perpetrators to face the full extent of the Law. Stating that such criminal involvement endangers innocent lives, urging parents to collectively work together with the police in Ogun by giving volunteer information to eradicate such nefarious practices,” the PRO added.