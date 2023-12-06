‘My Colleagues Alleged That I Kidnapped Myself To Raise Money’ – Nollywood Actor Recounts Painful Kidnap Experience

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke, has recounted a kidnapping ordeal, which happened eight years ago.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday night, said he was abducted along the Ubima road in Rivers state.

While describing his experience as ‘hell on earth, ‘ Prince Eke said most of his friends and colleagues accused him of faking the abduction in order to raise money for himself.

He wrote: “Today marks exactly 8 years I was kidnapped in Nigeria. Along Ubima road in Rivers state.

“I experienced hell on earth . But the greatest experience was that, most of my colleagues and friends alleged that I kidnapped myself to raise money.

“Pray for life , because if you eventually die, People that you thought were close to you will say so many unprintable things about you. Thank God for the gift of life and grace!”

In other news, popular Yoruba Nollywood actress, Bisola Badmus, has opened up on her battle with a brain disease called, Encephalopathy.

Naija News reports that the movie star spoke about the ailment in a post via her Instagram page on Tuesday while celebrating her birthday.

Explainer: Encephalopathy is a disease that alters the mental state, leaving one confused and not acting like they usually do.

According to Bisola, she had been battling the disease for over one year and also lost her mother. Nevertheless, she is thankful to God for everything and the opportunity to witness another birthday.