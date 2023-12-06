Kaduna Bombing: Military Reaction Shows Positive Change – CAN Chairman Praises Military

The Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend John Hayab has praised the Nigerian Army over its reaction to the recent bombing that took place in Kaduna State.

Recall that Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja had apologised to the citizens over the dire incident, vowing to probe the issue until justice is served.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, Hayab described the situation as saddening and revealed that the CAN community of Kaduna has extended its condolences to the citizens.

He also said that the people and the association hold the Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian security services in high esteem for their good works.

According to him, “The acceptance people are having with the Chief of Army Staff is because we knew him before now to be someone who wants to ensure law and order.

“This is one step that the Nigerian Army and security agencies have done, that is a shift from yesterday. Owning up to the action alone shows that we are changing.”

“The army has encouraged the people of the community despite the strained relationship between the people and security forces.

“In the past the relationship between the people of Kaduna and security agencies has been that of cat and mouse. No trust, love and everyone is looking for who to fault.

“There is a shift in the last six to seven months where the Governor of Kaduna has been trying to extend an olive branch. The commissioner of police has also taken the lead in doing the same.

“The Chief of Defense Staff is aware of efforts from religious organizations to see that we have synergy between faith leaders and security agencies.”