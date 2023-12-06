IPPIS: FG Begins Payment Of Civil Servants’ Withheld Salaries

The Federal Government has begun the payment of withheld salaries of civil servants due to technical glitches and discrepancies on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform.

Recall that thousands of civil servants had their November 2023 salaries withheld by the federal government owing to irregularities on the IPPIS platform.

As of Monday, November 4, 2023, sources within the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation told The Punch that the technicalities would be resolved and the affected civil servants would start receiving their salaries.

However, after resolving the issues, it was learned that civil servants have started receiving credit alerts for November salaries.

A senior civil servant confirmed receipt of her salary on Wednesday to The Punch saying, “The alert dropped a few minutes ago. I am happy to inform you that my November 2023 salary has now been paid. Same thing with others in my office.”

Also speaking on condition of anonymity, another civil servant said, “It is true, we have now been paid.”