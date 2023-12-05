‘With The Way Emefiele Is Handled, Someone Wants Him Dead’ – Nigerians In US

The Conference of Nigerian Intellectuals in the United States is raising concerns about human rights abuses in Nigeria, particularly focusing on the continued detention of former Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, despite court orders for his release.

The group, led by Philips Idris, has condemned the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) actions as illegal and inhumane, emphasizing the wrongful nature of Emefiele’s ongoing detention.

Idris pointed to a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and the rights of citizens since President Bola Tinubu’s administration took office.

He cited international human rights law, particularly Article 9 of the United Nations Human Rights, which prohibits arbitrary arrest and detention, to underscore the government’s obligations to protect individual rights.

He said, “We have watched with concern and indeed, consternation, the relentless persecution of Mr. Emefiele. Emefiele is currently being sequestered and shackled like a common criminal in Nigeria.

“Several court orders had been secured for his release but they were serially and flagrantly disobeyed by the EFCC and DSS. Judging by the ferocity with which Emefiele is being pursued, it seems someone wants him dead.

“His traducers are willing to break any law of the land and dehumanized to punish him for carrying out his statutory duties during his time as governor of CBN.

“He has been denied his freedom and basic rights against both the domestic and international human rights laws. Article 9 of the United Nations Human Rights states that ‘No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

“As concerned citizens in the diaspora, we have decided to draw the attention of the international community to the new reign of terror back home. Our dear country seems to be heading back to dictatorship.

“We are by this statement urging the Nigerian government to do the right thing which is to free Emefiele. We are also warning the EFCC not to erode the confidence of the international community in doing business with us as a nation by violating the fundamental rights of perceived opponents of the Asiwaju Administration.

“Should this plea fall on deaf ears, we will be staging a peaceful protest in the USA and another by our sister organisation in London on Monday (next week).”